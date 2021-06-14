Lara Trump Says Americans Living Near Border Should ‘Arm Up And Get Guns’

PA Images

Lara Trump has suggested those living near the US-Mexico border should arm themselves with guns.

The wife of Eric Trump made the controversial comments over the weekend when discussing the country’s border security.

Advert 10

Arguably, the border issue peaked while Donald Trump was in office, which saw him create a zero-tolerance policy, where anyone who entered the US illegally would be criminally prosecuted, while he diverted billions of dollars to fund the construction of a wall across the border, which Biden has now put a stop to and reclaimed.

While Trump’s policy was in force, it’s believed almost 4,000 children were separated from their families.

PA Images

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has also received backlash for the way it’s handling the crisis, leading to Lara Trump making controversial comments calling on people near the border to arm themselves.

Advert 10

Discussing the matter with Fox News, she said:

I don’t know what you tell the people that live at the southern border. I guess they better arm up and get guns and get ready, and maybe they will have to take matters into their own hands. People should never make this dangerous journey here. It’s bad for Americans. It’s bad for the migrants. It’s bad all around.

Lara added that the likes of ICE and Border Control Forces are ‘being made a mockery of,’ and branded it ‘disgusting and disgraceful to see,’ The Independent reports.

Advert 10

She also accused Vice-President Harris of trying to ‘laugh off the crisis at the border.’

Her comments come after the US has already suffered almost 300 mass shootings this year; one of the most recent being on Friday, June 11, saw five people, including a four-year-old girl, sustain injuries.

Another shooting occurred the following day in Chicago where one woman was killed.

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law has since received backlash for her comments. One person wrote on social media, ‘I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you should never take any advice from Lara Trump, or ANY Trump who tells you to go and shoot people at the border or anywhere. Seriously.’

Advert 10

Someone else tweeted, ‘How are these people able to incite threats? This is not free speech and Lara Trump should be held accountable before some idiot follows through with her advice.’

Featured Image Credits: PA Images