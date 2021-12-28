Large Fire Erupts At Belfast Docks As Emergency Services Rush To The Scene

It looks like a large pile of scrap metal has been on fire down here at the docks this afternoon. It is understood that fire service are currently on the scene, and Harbour Police are in the area, just trying to keep things under control and trying to keep the situation under wraps.

There’s large plumes of black smoke that you can see across Belfast, coming from this scene.[…] You can hear some minor cracks and bangs from across the water here.