Large Fire Erupts At Belfast Docks As Emergency Services Rush To The Scene
A large fire has broken out by the docks in Belfast, with emergency services currently in attendance at the scene.
Today, December 28, a blaze set alight in the area of East Twin Road in Belfast.
At 1.33pm, rescue services rushed to attend the fire according to a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
Harbour Police are also at the scene.
Dramatic footage shows billowing plumes of black smoke cascading above the docks, which could be viewed from across the city, Belfast Live reports.
Reporter Jane Corscadden, who was at the scene, observed:
It looks like a large pile of scrap metal has been on fire down here at the docks this afternoon. It is understood that fire service are currently on the scene, and Harbour Police are in the area, just trying to keep things under control and trying to keep the situation under wraps.
There’s large plumes of black smoke that you can see across Belfast, coming from this scene.[…] You can hear some minor cracks and bangs from across the water here.
Trafficwatch Northern Ireland took to Twitter to give followers an update of any potential disruptions to travel.
It stated that the fire was located in ‘Belfast Harbour Estate around Westbank Road / Dargan Road area,’ and that while ‘smoke is visible from the M2 city bound around J1 Fortwilliam,’ that the fire – as of 14:15 – had not yet impacted the motorway.
Members of the public have been urged to keep their distance, so that emergency services are ‘given the space to do their jobs,’ Belfast Telegraph reports.
‘Emergency services are currently at the scene working to bring this fire under control […] I would urge members of the public to stay safe and stay away from the scene,’ Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey stated.
