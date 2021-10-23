Large Migrant Caravan Overruns Police On Journey To US

@warkentin/Twitter/@GriffJenkins/Twitter

A migrant caravan travelling from Mexico overran a roadblock set up by police as they made their way to the United States.

The huge crowd of people gathered in Tapachula, near the Mexico-Guatemala border, and reportedly includes thousands of migrants fleeing Haiti, Venezuela, Cuba and other Latin American countries.

Violent clashes have taken place between Mexican police and those journeying north, with footage shared online showing the caravan making its way through the streets.

Images from Telemundo, NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language network, which have been cited by NBC News reportedly show police meeting migrants with shields and beating them when they try to cross barriers.

Despite the Mexican government’s efforts to prevent the caravan from leaving Tapachula, Disclose.tv reports the caravan has now left the area and is heading for the United States.

The caravan met a large gathering of police officers holding shields and forming a roadblock on its journey, however, the determined migrants pushed through the officers and managed to break through the roadblock to continue their journey.

See the footage below:

An official with the Department of Homeland Security has said migrants should realise that travelling in large numbers decreases their odds of being able to enter the US.

The number of apprehensions of undocumented migrants crossing into the US from the southern border hit an all-time high in fiscal year 2021 after passing 1.7 million, according to Customs and Border Protection data obtained by NBC News.

More than 192,000 undocumented migrants encountered Customs and Border Protection last month, marking a slight decrease from more than 200,000 in July and August. More than 100,000 of the migrants stopped last month were expelled from the US without being able to claim asylum.