‘Large, Naked Scottish Man’ Flashed Joe Biden On His Way To Climate Conference

by : Hannah Smith on : 03 Nov 2021 07:31
Alamy

Joe Biden received an unusual welcome to Scotland this week, when he and his staff were reportedly flashed by a local as he tried to get a glimpse of the president.

Biden’s arrival caused a stir in Glasgow, with more than a dozen cars, including the famous ‘Beast’ armoured vehicle the President travels in, zooming through the city, leading residents to line the streets and peer out their windows to see what was going on.

Biden travelling through Scotland (Alamy)Alamy

According to a BBC reporter, among those trying to take a picture of the Beast was a ‘large, naked Scottish man’, who could be seen standing in the front window of his house in all his glory as the cars whizzed down the road.

Citing the pool report – a diary of the president’s movement provided by journalists covering the White House – Jon Sopel tweeted, ‘At one point when we were still on smaller country roads, a large, naked Scottish man stood in his front window taking a picture of the motorcade with his phone,’ adding, ‘Welcome to Scotland, Mr President.’

It’s a scene that sounds like something straight out of an early episode of Friends, and could even explain where Ugly Naked Guy ended up after he moved out of the apartment across the street.

With Scotland known for its sweeping highland countryside and beautiful lakes and mountains, it’s probably not the view that the president and his fellow COP26 visitors were expecting when they arrived in the country, but with local Scots having previously turned out in their thousands to protest against Donald Trump during his visit, one large naked man trying to get a quick snap maybe isn’t so bad.

