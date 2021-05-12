unilad
Largest 13-Storey Residential Building In Gaza Collapses After Israeli Air Strike

by : Daniel Richardson on : 12 May 2021 07:52
Largest 13 Storey Residential Building In Gaza Collapses After Israeli AirstrikeAJEnglish/Twitter

One of the largest residential buildings in Gaza has been hit by an Israeli air strike as violence in the region continues.

Tension between Israel and Palestine has been heightened in recent weeks, which has left at least 36 dead and many more injured; it comes off the back of the Israeli Supreme Court upholding plans to evict Palestinians from Jerusalem.

A 13-storey residential building has now been hit by an Israeli air strike. Fortunately, the residents of the Hanadi tower were evacuated ahead of the strikes and no casualties have so far been reported. However, this incident adds to the increasing damage caused by the conflict.

Hamas, which had an office within the building, has claimed that 130 rockets were launched in the attack. This claim comes after other residential buildings were also reportedly attacked. Yesterday, May 11, another residential bombing killed at least two people and injured others.

Gaza’s health ministry has stated that Israel’s military has renewed its bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports. A local resident discussed how they reacted as previous bomb attacks occurred, saying, ‘Tens of families rushed into the street before Israeli war planes destroyed their homes. We avoided a potential massacre.’ This violence now looks set to continue.

Salameh Marouf, the head of the Gaza-based government information office, told Al-Jazeera, ‘The Israeli occupation carried out more than 56 air strikes against the Gaza Strip in which more than 120 missiles were used against civilian targets,’ adding that Israel ‘intentionally targeted service facilities, such as near the water desalination facility to the north of Gaza, which put it out of service.’

Gaza / PA ImagesPA Images

In response to the bombardment of Gaza, Amnesty International has responded. The Middle East Deputy Director of the human rights charity, Saleh Higazi, said:

Israeli forces have repeatedly deployed disproportionate and unlawful force to disperse protesters during violent raids on al-Aqsa mosque and have carried out unprovoked attacks on peaceful demonstrators in Sheikh Jarrah.

Israel must not be allowed to continue its rampage against Palestinians who are simply defending their right to exist and protesting against their forced displacement.

Other people across the world have also called for the violence to stop. Multiple British MPs have noted the need for action, including  Zara Sultana who wrote, ‘These brutal attacks must be condemned and Israel’s illegal settlements, occupation, and siege must end.’ However, these calls for peace do not appear to relieving tensions as the dropping of bombs continues.

The current rate of airstrikes in Gaza is the most intense since the bombardment in 2014.

