Largest Psychedelics Company In The World Just Raised Record $157 Million

P K/Flickr/Ирина Печкарёва/CC3.0

The world’s largest psychedelics company has just raised a record-breaking $157 million.

Atai Life Sciences is a Berlin based biotech firm with a focus on psychedelic treatments for those suffering with mental health disorders.

Advert 10

Atai is reportedly currently pursuing various treatments for mental health conditions – including for depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) – using drugs like DMT, arketamine and psilocybin (the psychoactive ingredient found in magic mushrooms).

The company is understood to be a significant player in the business of global psychedelics. As reported by Sifted, the market has expanded substantially over the past year, with European companies emerging as clear leaders.

As per Sifted, CEO and cofounder of Atai, Florian Brand, said:

Advert 10

We continue on our mission challenging the current way mental health conditions are treated. We have become better equipped than ever to accelerate the development of more efficacious treatments.

Atai’s Series D raise comes after a $125m funding round in November 202, at a time when the company is rumoured to be preparing an initial public offering (IPO). Although Wednesday’s valuation has not been disclosed, Bloomberg has reported it to be $2 Billion.

Acai reportedly operates with a decentralised drug development strategy, owning 10 companies which each concentrate on a different compound for the treatment of mental health issues.

Advert 10

Towards the end of 202, one of these companies, Compass Pathways – which is said to have patented a synthetic version of psilocybin – was reportedly listed on the US stock market with a valuation of $1.6 Billion.

A recent report from the CFN Media Group found that the ‘global behavioural health market where psychedelics have shown tremendous potential’ could well hit a valuation of $240 billion by the year 2026.