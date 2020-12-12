Largest Wildlife Bridge In US Just Opened In Bid To Save Animals' Lives Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy/Pixabay

The biggest wildlife bridge in the whole of the United States has finally opened in San Antonio, Texas.

Construction barriers on the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge, which connects the east and the west of Phil Hardberger Park, were finally lifted at around 1pm local time yesterday, December 11.

Advert 10

The successful opening of the wildlife bridge comes after 10 years of hard work, according to former mayor of San Antonio and president of the park’s conservancy, Phil Hardberger.

Largest Wildlife Bridge In US Just Opened In Bid To Save Animals' Lives Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy

‘It’s kind of a little burden off your shoulders if you have a job that takes 10 years to complete,’ he said, as per the San Antonio Report.

‘But in addition to that, it’s a great pleasure to kind of help tie people in San Antonio back to nature.’

Advert 10

Construction on the 150-foot-wide structure, which allows people and wildlife alike to safely travel from one side of the park to the other, began in November 2018, after it was approved by San Antonio City Council.

The bridge is covered in trees and greenery, including a number of plants which could already be found in the park, rather than introducing plants not local to the area,’ according to Hardberger.

Largest Wildlife Bridge In US Just Opened In Bid To Save Animals' Lives Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy

He explained:

Advert 10

It should look pretty good by the spring, but it would probably be at its optimum after two or three years. Then it’s going to look exactly like the surrounding parts of the park.

It’s thought that the bridge will significantly help reduce the number of wildlife related crashes on the busy parkway, while making it easier for the animals to reach their watering holes.