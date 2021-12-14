Larry Nassar: Gymnastics Abuse Victims Reach Settlement After Lengthy Legal Battle

Alamy

Survivors who were abused by former US national gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar will now receive $380 million (£287 million) after a settlement was reached with USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

This settlement, understood to be one of largest ever for a sexual abuse case, concludes a five-year legal battle, and has been described as ‘historic’ by attorney John C Manly, who represents some of the survivors.

Nassar was given a total sentence of more than 300 years back in 2018 after standing accused of sexually abusing more than 330 women and girls at both USAG and Michigan State University.

As reported by Sky News, Michelle Simpson Tuegel, who represents more than two dozen Nassar survivors, gave the following statement:

This settlement is about the brave survivors who came forward, forced these organisations to listen, and demanded change. Through this agreement, these survivors are finally being acknowledged and USAG and USOPC are being forced to change so that this sport can begin a new chapter.

Taking to Twitter, advocate, author, attorney and speaker Rachael Denhollander, who was the first survivor to go public with her allegations back in 2016, remarked that ‘the chapter is finally closed’.

However, she cautioned:

Important note about this settlement: while the majority of survivors are survivors of Nassar’s abuse, our settlement includes survivors abused by coaches and other officials in the sport. This is not just a Nassar problem…

As part of the settlement, USAG and and USOPC have agreed to allocate a number of board seats to survivors, and will be further implementing new policies with the aim of protecting athletes going forward. The USOPC will now allocate $5 million to implement these new reforms.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas