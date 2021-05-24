Las Vegas Strip Club Opens Vaccine Clinic Offering Free Dances For Getting Vaccinated

PA Images/@hustler_promoterlv/Instagram

A Las Vegas strip club offered free dances to people who showed up to its pop-up vaccine clinic.

At the time of writing, there’s been more than 33.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US. Across the country, more than 130 million people are fully vaccinated.

It’s been one of President Joe Biden’s biggest priorities since coming to power. In a bid for even higher uptakes of first doses, Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Sin City offered a hand – and a dance.

PA Images

On Friday evening, May 21, the club opened a pop-up vaccination clinic for customers to come along and protect themselves against coronavirus.

Despite the obvious attraction of being vaccinated, some are still sceptical, whether it be due to misinformation online, or something else. For the Hustler Club, the owners thought offering a free dance would be a fun way to incentivise people to come along and get their vaccine.

As per the MailOnline, JoAnn Rupiper, chief nurse of the Southern Nevada Health District, who monitored the walk-in clinic, said, ‘This is just another way to access our population. It might attract some people who like the novelty of it, I suppose.’

PA Images

Dancer JoJo Hamner also said, ‘This is just the most Vegas thing I’ve ever seen.’

The clinic was open for a few hours, with around 100 people – including workers at the venue – receiving jabs before the strip club opened for its normal business. While some were reluctant to get vaccinated, the strip club helped convince them – plus, it came with certain perks.

According to TMZ, people who turned up for their vaccines were offered a one-year Platinum Membership Card, a complimentary bottle, free dances from one of the vaccinated entertainers, tickets for the Sexxy After Dark show and limousine transportation. Overall, without a vaccine, this would cost around $5,000.

Las Vegas resident Michael Myers said, ‘I was going to wait, I tell you that.’ However, once his wife mentioned he could get it at the club, he gladly accepted. His friend George Stoecklin also joined him, saying, ‘Nothing says vaccinations like a stripper pole.’

His wife Harper said, ‘A lot of people that wouldn’t ordinarily do it, a lot of guys, they said, they came here because it’s Hustler. To take away the stodginess of it, to make it Hustler, it’s very clever.’

Over in New Orleans, its Hustler Club also opened a pop-up vaccine site with free admission membership cards to those who came along, as well as entry for five friends.