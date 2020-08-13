Last Decade Was Earth’s Hottest On Record

The view for 2019 is that climate indicators and observations show that the global climate is continuing to change rapidly.

Global average temperature is perhaps the simplest climate indicator through which to view the changes taking place in our climate. 2019 was one of the top three warmest years in the historical record dating back to 1850. It also marks the end of a decade in which the average global temperature had risen by 0.2°C when compared with the previous decade. And this millennium has been warmer than any comparable period since the Industrial Revolution.