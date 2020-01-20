Last Surviving Hero From D-Day Glider Regiment Dies Aged 100

The glider pilots were a tough breed. Trained to fly that huge glider once they had got it on the ground they took on the role of the ordinary assault soldier. They were trained to fire all manner of weapons, Bren gun, Sten gun or No.4 rifle – and would fight side-by-side the very men they had flown to the battle.

There are no adequate words that can describe that sort of bravery. Each and everyone that passes sees another British hero depart our company for a well-earned rest. Lest we forget those that fought and those that died, for theirs was the glory.