Last Surviving Marine Of USS Indianapolis Sinking, Edgar Harrell, Dies Aged 96
Edgar Harrell, the last surviving marine of the USS Indianapolis sinking, has died at the age of 96.
During World War II, the USS Indianapolis secretly transported enriched uranium as well other parts of ‘Little Boy’, the atomic bomb that was dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945.
Four days after the cargo was delivered, Japanese torpedoes sunk the USS Indianapolis, sending nearly 900 men into the Philippine sea on July 30, 1945. A total of 879 men died, marking the largest single disaster at sea in the history of the US Navy.
Speaking with Fox 13, Harrell’s son David Harrell revealed his father had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following his ordeal.
Although Harrell didn’t talk a lot about what he went through until he was older, he eventually opened up to his son, and the pair went on to work together on a book entitled, Out of the Depths: An Unforgettable WWII Story of Survival, Courage, and the Sinking of the USS Indianapolis.
As per a statement given on the official USS Indianapolis Facebook page:
Ed was beloved among the group, and travelled the world sharing the story of his ship and shipmates. He joined the crew as a sea-going marine in 1944, meaning he was one of the best of the best.
During his time aboard ship, he helped guard components of the atomic bomb. After the torpedoing, he was a hero amongst his shipmates.
Our thoughts are with the family of Edgar Harrell.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
