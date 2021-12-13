Lateral Flow Tests Run Out As Government Website Crashes

Alamy

As new rules to tackle the Omicron variant are announced, lateral flow tests have run out via the government’s website.

From tomorrow, December 14, anyone in the UK who has been in contact with someone who has contracted the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will be required to take a daily lateral flow test.

Advert 10

However, following a surge in demand, home test kits are currently unavailable via the government’s website, with the site telling members of the public to ‘try again later’ or ‘go back and try to book a test site appointment instead’.

While the government site has stated that they have ‘no more home tests available,’ pharmacies and test sites are still supplying them, The Sun reports.

However, after Boris Johnson announced the new restrictions, the NHS website also crashed, leaving those attempting to book a third booster vaccination unable to do so.

Advert 10

Users were told that the site was ‘currently experiencing technical difficulties’ from 8.00pm last night, December 12. The website also noted ‘bad gateway requests’.

The NHS addressed its website’s crash via Twitter, after it saw 100,000 people trying to book their booster jabs.

It stated:

Advert 10

The vaccine booking service is currently facing extremely high demand so is operating a queueing system. For users aged 18-29, please be aware that booking opens on Wednesday 15 Dec.

It concluded that ‘for all others experiencing waits, we would advise trying again later today or tomorrow’.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus, or test positive, you are required to conduct a PCR test to confirm the result and self-isolate for 10 days from the day you developed symptoms, or had a positive lateral flow.

Advert 10

If you have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, you will be contacted by Test and Trace, and be advised to get a free box of seven lateral flow tests to test yourself daily, for a week.

However, if you are unvaccinated and come into contact with a positive case, you are required to self-isolate immediately for a period of 10 days.