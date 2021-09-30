Latest Figures Reveal Shocking Number Of Police Officers Accused Of Crimes Last Year

Alamy

Figures released this year show more than half of police officers subject to criminal investigation last year were convicted.

According to the Metro, the latest figures, which cover the year to March 2020, show that 152 police staff were accused of committing crimes, with 115 investigations looking into officers and 37 investigations targeting staff.

Advert 10

They also report that police accused of crimes are more likely to face charges than the general public. The figures show that of the 152 staff investigated, 68 officers and 26 staff were found guilty or admitted the crimes.

By comparison, just 8% of crimes recorded across the UK resulted in an individual being charged.

PA Images

Home Office figures show that in the same period of time, police forces in England and Wales faced 2,242 complaints of misconduct, with proceedings being brought in 1,385 cases.

Advert 10

Different thresholds between criminal and misconduct investigations mean a police officer not convicted of a crime could still be found guilty of misconduct and sacked. Criminal proceedings require proof beyond all reasonable doubt, whereas misconduct probes are decided on the balance of probability.

Having a criminal record does not automatically mean a person cannot be a serving member of a police force.

Alamy

Last year, Sky News reported that more than 200 police officers were still serving despite being convicted of crimes such as assault, burglary, drug possession and animal cruelty.

Advert 10

There were at least 211 serving police officers and PCSOs who had been found guilty of committing crimes, though the actual figure may be much higher as only a third of police forces revealed how many of their officers had criminal convictions.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford of the National Police Chiefs’ Council told Sky News, ‘Having a criminal record has never been an automatic bar to joining the police.

‘Applicants must declare their convictions and every case is assessed and considered by vetting departments using national guidance.’