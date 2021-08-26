Laurence Fox Sparks Outrage With Racist Tweet About Benjamin Mendy Arrest
Laurence Fox has come under fire for posting a racist tweet in response to news of Benjamin Mendy being charged with four counts of rape.
News of the Manchester City footballer’s charges came out earlier this afternoon, August 26, as the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault.
Upon hearing the news, Fox took to Twitter to express his opinion, sparking outrage due to the comment being outed as blatant racism.
The charges against Mendy relate to three complainants over the age of 16, according to Cheshire Constabulary.
The assaults are reported as having taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.
Fox took to Twitter in response to a news article about the charges against Mendy, stating, ‘Get kneeling, f*ckers’.
The post has amassed more than 2,200 likes, 4,700 retweets and 2,600 comments with other Twitter users condemning the actor’s post. One said, ‘What kind of logic is this? One black person did something horrible so we should stop taking the knee?’
Another wrote:
Can’t decide whether this tweet perfectly illustrates how stupid you are or how racist you are. What has kneeling for racial equality have to do with this?
You have to know you’re thick as f*ck so at least have some shame and don’t advertise your stupidity so publicly
A third commented, ‘You know if you take the crimes of one person and act like it’s got anything to do with all black people you can’t whine like a sh*t divorced ex actor next time someone calls you a big racist.’
Mendy has since been remanded in police custody and will appear at Cheshire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, August 27.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk.
