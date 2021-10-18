Law Drafted To Punish Parents For Children’s Bad Behaviour

Alamy

Lawmakers in China have drafted legislation which could see parents punished if their children misbehave.

The family education promotion law is set to be reviewed at the NPC Standing Committee session this week, coming after the education ministry cracked down on gaming time for minors across the country.

Advert 10

Under the current draft of the bill, parents and guardians would be reprimanded and ordered to participate in family education guidance programmes if their children have been found responsible for particularly bad or criminal behaviour under their care.

Alamy

‘There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,’ Zang Tiewei, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National People’s Congress (NPC), said, as per Reuters.

The bill will also encourage parents to better organise time for their children to rest, play and exercise, as well as teaching them to ‘love the party, nation, people, and socialism’ and ‘obey social mores; to strengthen legal awareness and a sense of social responsibility; to establish the concepts of national unification and ethnic unity, and teach the minors to respect the elderly and care for the young.’

Advert 10

It also urges parents and guardians to be ‘thrifty and frugal, to be united and help each other, and to form a positive character.’

Alamy

The nationwide proposals come amid strict control from the government; for example, the National Press and Publication Administration has prohibited those under the age of 18 from playing video games for more than an hour between 8.00pm and 9.00pm on Fridays, weekends and holidays.

A state media article referred to games as ‘spiritual opium’ which has ‘grown into an industry worth hundreds of billions’ and could ‘destroy a generation’.

Advert 10

Legislation drafted in December last year, titled ‘Proposal to Prevent the Feminisation of Male Adolescents’, also encourages men to be less ‘feminine’ and more ‘manly’. Politicians earlier stated there was a rise in ‘feminisation’ which would ‘inevitably endanger the survival and development of the Chinese nation’ unless it was ‘effectively managed’.