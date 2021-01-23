Lawmaker Criticised For Proposing 'Homicide By Abortion' Bill PA Images

A lawmaker from Arizona is being criticised for proposing legislation that would require prosecutors to bring extreme charges against women who decide to get abortions and the doctors who perform the procedures.

The outlandish legislation went as far as to propose that doctors carrying out the abortions should be charged with homicide.

It was introduced by Republican representative Walt Blackman, who previously called abortion clinics ‘death factories’.

Under the bill, the definition of a ‘person’ is expanded to include an unborn child in the womb ‘at any stage of development’.

As stated on the Arizona State Legislature’s website, the bill also removes any protections for mothers or medical professionals, allowing for state and country attorneys to prosecute ‘homicide by abortion’.

Blackman is known for his strict stance against abortion. During a live feed on Facebook back in August 2020, he told viewers, ‘If you want to spout, ‘My body, my body choice,’ you need to spend some time in our Arizona penal system. If you are going to kill and end the life of another human being, that is murder.’

So far, nine other Republican representatives have voiced their support of the bill.

It is being vastly criticised by a number of Democratic lawmakers, including Melody Hernandez.

‘As someone who has had an abortion, it’s absolutely sickening knowing my colleagues want to sentence my doctor and I to death for choices they have NO BUSINESS dictating for me or anyone else,’ she wrote on Twitter.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Planned Parenthood Arizona said it was ‘no coincidence’ that the proposal comes on the 48th anniversary of a court decision that established abortion as a legal right, and within days of the inauguration of a ‘pro-reproductive rights administration’.

As Biden takes office, he is expected to roll back a number of the Trump administration’s most restrictive sexual and reproductive health policies.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, said, ‘We have a ton of work to do to undo the harm over the last four years, but knowing we have champions there who understand what needs to happen in the first 100 days is tremendously exciting.’

