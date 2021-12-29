Lawmaker’s ‘Black Friend’ Tweet Branded ‘Tone Deaf’ As Debate Ignites Online

Twitter/@RepMorgan/WJAR

A US lawmaker has sparked controversial debate after tweeting about a ‘black friend’ she lost because of her political beliefs.

Rhode Island’s state representative Patricia Morgan claimed the friend became hostile because of her views on critical race theory (CRT).

Morgan co-sponsored a law in May this year that would have banned the teaching of CRT in public schools.

She tweeted:

I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant. I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin colour? #CRT.

Several Twitter users called out the Republican’s tweet for being inappropriate, and since then more than a hundred tweets have included the hashtag ‘#IHadABlackFriend’.

In response, human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid tweeted: ‘Politician who sponsored a bill to ban teachers from teaching about America’s history of racism thinks her Black friend doesn’t like her because she’s white.

‘The astounding & perpetual right wing politician need to be a victim while actively harming others.’

The bill in question would have banned the teaching of ‘divisive concepts’ or anything that might make someone experience distress relating to their race or sex.

The bill was not passed but similar legislation was introduced by other US states including Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, New Hampshire, Missouri, Oklahoma, and West Virginia, The Independent reports.

Morgan told The Daily Beast her involvement in the bill lost her the friendship.

She said: ‘We fought these battles already against discrimination and against segregation [for] Martin Luther King’s goals for us to judge people by the content of their character and not the colour of their skin.

‘[Critical race theory] shuts down conversations about other reasons for disparities and other ways that we could work to change those disparities.’

Morgan added: ‘I’m sad that she doesn’t feel like she’s my friend anymore. I know that she has become a real proponent of racial identity politics. And I’m pretty sure that’s the reason behind it. I’m sad that our country is going down that road. I think it’s bad for our country.’