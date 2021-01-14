Lawmakers Will Be Fined Up To $10,000 For Refusing To Walk Through New Metal Detectors PA

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that House members who refuse to go through metal detectors, set up following last week’s riots, could face severe fines of up to $10,000.

The new safety measures come after Republicans ‘disrespected our heroes by verbally abusing them and refusing to adhere to basic precautions keeping members of our Congressional community, including the Capitol police, safe,’ Pelosi said in a statement.

‘The House will soon move forward with a rule change imposing fines on those who refuse to abide by these precautions,’ she added.

Pelosi’s statement explained that lawmakers will be handed a $5,000 fine for their first offence, and a $10,000 for their second, which will be deducted directly from their salaries.

‘It is tragic that this step is necessary, but the Chamber of the People’s House must and will be safe.’

Huffington Post reporter Matt Fueller took to Twitter yesterday, January 13, to report he had just seen ‘about 10 Republicans’ walking around the metal detectors, instead of travelling through them as previously instructed by Pelosi.

‘Didn’t see them all, but among them was Ralph Northam and Scott Perry. Jeff Duncan bypassed the metal detector right before them,’ he wrote.

‘The group just literally pushed through and the cops guarding the door didn’t seem to know what to do.’

Fuller went on to say that Rep. Russ Fulcher was the ‘most aggressive member pushing through the metal detectors.

‘A female officer kind of got in his way – I think inadvertently – and he was really assertive,’ he tweeted.

‘The cop didn’t want to talk, but she almost seemed on the verge of tears after.’

Security has been heightened in Washington DC following the pro-Trump riots, which claimed the lives of five people, last week.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has argued that the implementation of the fine system regarding the metal detectors is a violation to the 27th Amendment, which says ‘no law, varying the compensation for the services of the Senators and Representatives, shall take effect, until an election of Representatives shall have intervened,’ he wrote on Twitter.

With the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden due to take place next week, January 20, there has been concerns of more violence taking place around the government buildings. Earlier this week, a man from Illinois was arrested for threating violence at the inauguration in a voicemail sent to a House member on December 29.

