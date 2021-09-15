Lawyer Arrested For Dressing As Michael Myers On Beach

@Rj Alden/Facebook/ @theislandattorney/Instagram

A lawyer who took to the beach dressed as Halloween slasher Michael Myers has since been arrested.

The attorney, who was wearing a costume complete with a fake, blood-covered knife, took to the beach as part of a prank on Monday after Hurricane Nicholas caused the closure of all courts for the day.

However, police officers were far from amused, and while Mark Metzger, from Galveston in Texas, went viral on social media for the feat – staying in character even when officials arrived at the scene – he was soon arrested due to his stunt being considered illegal.

On Monday, Galveston police officers received a 911 call about the sighting of Metzger on the beach, due to a passerby having spotted him holding a bloodied knife. Upon arriving at the scene, they realised that the knife and blood were fake, however they detained the lawyer for disorderly conduct.

Despite the absurdity of the sighting, a resident of the island, Adam Garrison, told ABC13 that the incident was just ‘another day on the island’.

Metzger told ABC13 how he had simply been trying to find a ‘little bit of positivity in the gloomy doom’. When his stunt didn’t have quite the desired effect, he commented that ‘some people out there […] don’t have a sense of humor’ and that you ‘can’t please them all’.

The lawyer admitted that he has pulled similar Halloween-like dress-up stunts before. However, this was the first incident that had resulted in ‘lethal force’ being used, after he initially did not cooperate with police officer’s demands.

He said:

It felt like a scene out of Scooby-Doo after they handcuffed me and pulled the mask off, like, ‘I would have gotten away with it if wasn’t for those meddling Karens, you know?’

While he was cited for disorderly conduct, Metzger has since been released, but said how he would ‘absolutely’ pull a similar prank again.