Getty/PA Images

The lawyer for Adam Johnson, the man photographed stealing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, has described the picture as a ‘problem’.

Johnson was arrested on Saturday, January 9, for taking part in last week’s Capitol riot, which tragically left five people dead.

Advert 10

One image from the riot shows Johnson carrying Pelosi’s lectern while smiling and waving at the person taking the photo.

Following his arrest, Johnson was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the Justice Department.

PA Images

However, the 36-year-old has since been released from custody after signing a $25,000 signature bond. He was released from prison on Monday, January 11.

Advert 10

Johnson is restricted from travelling outside the Middle District of Florida, and will be permitted to travel to Washington, D.C. for court appearances only.

Following his release, Johnson’s lawyers, Attorneys Dan Eckhart and David Bigney, spoke to the press about their client’s case.

As per Fox News, Eckhart said, ‘You have a photograph of our client in a building, unauthorised to be there, with what appears to be a podium or a lectern, I’m not exactly sure which one it is called. But that’s what we have.’

Lawyer For Capitol Rioter Who Stole Nancy Pelosi’s Lectern Says Picture Is A 'Problem' Getty

Advert 10

A reporter commented that the photograph of Johnson ‘obviously’ creates a problem for hhis defence.

Responding to the comment, Eckhart says:

I don’t know how else to explain that, but yeah, that would be a problem. I’m not a magician, and neither is Mr. Bigney. So yeah, we have a photograph of our client, who appears to be in a federal building or inside the Capitol with government property.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Scruggs has described Johnson’s case as ‘serious’, and that the father-of-five needs to be held accountable for his actions.

Advert 10

As per Tampa Bay Times, Scruggs said, ‘Everyone involved in the storming of the Capitol last week needs to be held accountable for their actions, including Mr. Johnson.’

According to the newspaper, his next court date is set for January 19 – the day before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Scruggs expressed concerns that Johnson may attempt to attend the inauguration, but Eckhart assured him that ‘[Johnson] is not going to be attending the inauguration’.

Advert 10