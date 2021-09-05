Lawyer Miraculously Survives Attack Months After His Family Were Mysteriously Killed

WSAV/Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook

A South Carolina lawyer survived a shooting mere months after his wife and son were killed.

On June 7, Alex Murdaugh lost Paul, 22, and Margaret, 52. They were gunned down on the family’s rural estate and hunting lodge in Colleton County, Islandton, with state investigators classifying the case as a double homicide – however, their murders still haven’t been solved at the time of writing.

Amid speculation and further investigation regarding their deaths, Alex was shot yesterday, September 4. Miraculously, he survived.

Alex had been changing a tyre on the side of the road in Hampton County when someone in a truck drove by him, turned around and shot him, his lawyer Jim Griffin told The New York Times. Tommy Crosby, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which is also investigating the prior murders, confirmed the shooting.

Police have been digging for possible motives, especially given the Murdaugh family’s presence in South Carolina has been significant for more than eight decades, with his father, grandfather and great-grandfather serving as the top prosecutor in a cluster of counties in the Lowcountry.

Before his death, Paul had been awaiting trial on charges of boating under the influence. In 2019, he was involved in a crash which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old female passenger.

Questions have since been raised about the police’s treatment of Paul’s initial case amid conflicting reports of the crash. While one passenger told the Department of Natural Resources Paul was driving, a police report noted that it wasn’t confirmed who was driving as the passenger wasn’t sure.

Shortly after his wife and son’s death, Alex offered a $100,000 reward for any information which would lead to a conviction. ‘It’s shocking and very disturbing, without a question. It makes us all wonder what the hell’s going on,’ Griffin said.

