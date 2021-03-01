T.I. And Tiny Face Potential Criminal Sexual Assault Investigation After Sex Trafficking Allegations

PA Images

A lawyer has requested that authorities launch an investigation into T.I. and Tiny on behalf of the women who claim the couple drugged or sexually assaulted them.

New York based lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn has reportedly sent a letter to the prosecution alleging the couple had committed various crimes, including ‘sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment’.

Blackburn has claimed he had sent letters seeking a criminal investigation to different attorney offices across the US but, despite having received notices of delivery, no formal investigation has begun into the serious allegations.

Four women have accused the couple of drugging and sexually assaulting them. This includes two instances of rape that allegedly occurred in Georgia and California.

As reported by The New York Times, Blackburn, a New York-based lawyer, stated that the ‘eerily similar’ alleged accounts spanned more than a decade. The first allegedly happened in 2005, with the most recent incident having allegedly happened back in 2017 or 2018.

None of the survivors involved were known to one another, but described ‘sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment’ by T.I., Tiny and their associates or employees.

Blackburn’s letters also detailed instances of nonsexual intimidation, assault and harassment which have allegedly been carried by the pair, whose real names are Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. and Tameka Harris.

PA Images

As reported by The New York Times, Blackburn’s letters include an account by an Atlanta-based woman who began a friendship with Ms. Harris when they were both teenagers.

The anonymous woman went on to work for the couple in approximately 2005, and has reportedly ‘personally witnessed women complaining of being kidnapped and held against their will for days at a time’.

She has also alleged that Harris forced her into taking multiple ecstasy pills ‘on several occasion’, and that ‘the duo forced her to engage in sexual acts with different women against her will’.

Harris has previously vehemently denied the claims made against he and his wife, stating that they have only ever participated in consensual sex.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.