Lawyer Who Hired Hitman To Kill Him To Claim Life Insurance Has Turned Himself In After Botched Murder Attempt

NBC News/YouTube/Hampton County Detention Center

A prominent lawyer gave himself up to authorities after an alleged attempt to arrange his own murder went wrong.

Alex Murdaugh, from South Carolina, turned himself in to police on Thursday, September 16.

Having been in the middle of multiple state investigations, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said he has since been charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report.

Multiple murder death investigations also surround Murdaugh and his family; in June this year, Murdaugh’s son and wife were killed. Murdaugh has denied responsibility, and the case remains unsolved.

Murdaugh was listed by police as having been a co-defendant in a scheme that saw him try to arrange his own murder so his surviving son could receive his $10 million life insurance policy.

Chief of South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Mark Keel, assured the public that authorities will ‘continue working to bring justice with these ongoing investigations’.

Murdaugh’s lawyers have said he plans to return to a drug rehabilitation centre out of the state, however his bond was set by a judge at $20,000 after he was booked at the Hampton County Detention Centre, according to USA Today.

On Tuesday, September 14, 61-year-old Curtis Edward Smith, who was a previous client of Murdaugh’s, was also arrested. He faces multiple charges connected to Murdaugh’s case, such as conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and assisted suicide.

It had reportedly been planned by Murdaugh that Smith would shoot him on the roadside, according to an affidavit. However, the assisted suicide did not go according to plan, as Murdaugh’s head was only grazed by the bullet.

Furthermore, on Wednesday, an investigation was opened into the death of a housekeeper who used to work at Murdaugh’s house in 2018. The housekeeper’s family are suing Murdaugh.

On Thursday, September 16, it was confirmed by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division that Murdaugh had been arrested.

An attorney for Murdaugh, Dick Harpootlian, said Murdaugh had been struggling with an opioid addiction after the deaths of his wife and son, and was seen pulling up to Hampton County Law Enforcement Center after having attended a drug rehabilitation centre this week, CNN reports.

Murdaugh waved his right to an extradition hearing at the bond hearing in Hampton County, due to his rehab centre being outside of the state.

He was required to also surrender his passport to state law enforcement.

Due to the underlying issues of his case involving violence, Murdaugh’s bond was set higher by prosecutors.

Harpootlian said:

He’s not a danger to the community. He’s only a danger to himself. He indicated he wanted to tell the truth.

He did not enter a plea and, according to Harpootlian, said he will cooperate with law enforcement. ‘He indicated he wanted to tell the truth,’ Hartpootlian said.

He will appear in court again on October 25, 2021.