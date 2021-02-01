Trump Hires Lawyer For Impeachment Trial Who Met With Epstein In Final Days

Lawyer Who Met Epstein In Final Days Hired By Trump For Impeachment Trial PA Images

David Schoen, who met with Jeffrey Epstein about representing him before his death, has been hired to represent Donald Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial.

Trump was forced to replace his legal team little more than a week before his trial is set to begin after clashing with his previous lawyers over strategy.

Advert 10

Following the departure of Butch Bowers, Deborah Barbier, Johnny Gasser, Greg Harris and Josh Howard, Trump announced yesterday, January 31, that Schoen would be heading his legal team alongside Bruce L. Castor, Jr.

Schoen, a Federal Criminal Defence and Civil Rights lawyer, is known to have met with Epstein as he awaited his trial for sex-trafficking charges before he died in prison in August 2019. Epstein was found to have died by suicide, though Schoen disputed the finding and claimed that he and Epstein were planning for the future.

Speaking to Fox Nation last year, per The Independent, the lawyer commented:

Advert 10

The reason I say I don’t believe it was suicide is for my interaction with him that day. The purpose of asking me to come there that day and over the past previous couple of weeks was to ask me to take over his defence. We came to an agreement during the course of that discussion.

Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In His Cell PA

With regards to Trump’s imminent trial, Schoen said it is an ‘honour to represent the 45th President, Donald J. Trump, and the United States constitution’.

Schoen has long been on Trump’s side in legal proceedings, having previously been part of his ally Roger Stone’s defence team during his trial for witness tampering, obstructing an official proceeding, and making false statements in relation to Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Advert 10

According to his website, Schoen ‘focuses primarily on the litigation of complex civil and criminal cases before trial and appellate courts’. The site notes that the lawyer ‘accepts only a few cases each year so that he can give full personal attention to every aspect of the case from evaluation and intake through its resolution’.

Donald Trump PA Images

Castor, who will join Schoen in court, said in a statement that it is a ‘privilege’ to represent Trump, adding, ‘The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always.’

Castor is known for having previously declined to prosecute comedian Bill Cosby after a woman reported the actor had touched her inappropriately at his home in Montgomery County in 2004.

Advert 10

In order to convict Trump at his impeachment trial, at least 17 Republicans will need to vote with all Democrats.