Sidney Powell The Lawyer Who Threatened To 'Release The Kraken' On Biden Drops Lawsuit PA Images

Sidney Powell, the lawyer who threatened to ‘release the Kraken’ on President-elect Joe Biden, has dropped her lawsuit.

Following Biden’s election win in November, the Trump campaign aggressively pursued litigation to overturn the results, based entirely on baseless claims of electoral fraud which were met with dismissal, if not derision in courts across the country.

Sidney Powell, once part of Trump’s legal team before becoming an independent attorney, claimed she had a lawsuit so election-altering, it was the equivalent of a Kraken, a famous sea monster in Scandinavian folklore, movies and video games. It has since been dropped.

The lawsuit sought to overturn the election results in Georgia, which famously flipped from red to blue. When its contents were actually released, people found 200 pages of unfounded conspiracy theories and other allegations which had already been debunked.

Now, as shared by Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Powel and Howard Kleinhandler filed a joint motion to dismiss, with each party asked to bear their own costs.

Powell earlier said: ‘We will not be intimidated… we are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom.’

After being removed from Trump’s legal team, with little context other than the continually failing legal challenges, she said: ‘The chips will fall where they may… and we will defend the foundations of this great republic.’

Powell, who’s often cited by supporters of QAnon, is also being sued for $1.3 billion for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems, a firm at the centre of her election challenges. The company is seeking $650m in reputational damages and another $650 million for punitive damages.

As per The Independent, the lawsuit reads: ‘Powell falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract.’

Sidney Powell PA Images

John Poulos, CEO of Dominion, told VICE: ‘Today is the first step to restore our good name and faith in elections by holding those responsible to account. We intend to pursue justice vigorously to its rightful end.’

Tom Clare, the lawyer representing the company, also said: ‘The [allegations] have branded Dominion as perpetrating a massive fraud on the American people. Those allegations triggered a media firestorm that promoted those same false claims to a global audience.’

He added: ‘They made the company radioactive and destroyed the value of this once-thriving business and had put Dominion’s multiyear contracts in jeopardy.’