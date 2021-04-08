Lead Investigator In Derek Chauvin Case Reverses Testimony, Clarifies George Floyd Said ‘I Ain’t Do No Drugs’

PA Images/Offices Of Ben Crump Law

The lead investigator in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial has gone back on his previous testimony, in which he claimed to have heard George Floyd saying, ‘I ate too many drugs’.

Senior Special Agent James Reyerson, from Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, initially told the court he heard Floyd utter those words in a clip taken from a police officer’s body camera at the scene, when questioned by defence attorney Eric Nelson.

Advert 10

Nelson asked Reyerson whether he heard Floyd say he ‘ate too many drugs,’ to which the special agent said no. However, after Nelson played the short clip for a second time and asked, ‘Did it appear that Mr Floyd said: I ate too many drugs?’ he replied, ‘Yes it did.’

Yet, when the prosecution stood up to question Reyerson, they played a longer version of the clip, which made him completely change his previous testimony to say he believed Floyd was actually saying, ‘I ain’t do no drugs,’ NPR reports.

The testimony is no doubt a huge blow for the defence, which has been trying to paint a picture that Floyd died as a result of drug consumption which restricted his airways, rather than as a result of Chauvin resting his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Advert 10

Elsewhere in his testimony, Reyerson said Floyd’s vehicle and the police car driven by Chauvin and the other officers that day were processed twice – the first being on May 27, two days after Floyd’s death.

PA Images

The prosecution asked to see the car Floyd had been travelling in back in December last year, then in January the defence asked to examine the police car, where they found a chewed pill, made up of methamphetamine and fentanyl, with Floyd’s saliva on it.

Nelson went on to play a clip that appears to show Floyd’s friend Morries Hall taking something out of his bag and throwing it over his shoulder after police arrive at the scene.

Advert 10

In the state of Minnesota, anyone who supplies drugs can be held responsible for a person’s death, where drugs are involved.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

While it’s unclear what the item was, it has been suggested that Hall has decided not to testify in the trial over fears he could be incriminated if the jury decides Floyd’s death was the result of drug use, rather than excessive force from Chauvin.

The murder trial of Derek Chauvin continues.

Advert 10