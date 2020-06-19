Leah Remini Warns Danny Masterson Rape Charges Are ‘Just The Beginning’ For Scientology
Actor Leah Remini has expressed triumph over the news of Danny Masterson’s rape charges and said it’s ‘just the beginning’ of justice for victims of the Church of Scientology.
That ’70s Show star Masterson, who is said to be a lifelong Scientologist, was charged with the rape of three women on Wednesday, June 17, following an investigation that spanned almost three years and a lawsuit filed by four women last year.
After accusing Masterson of rape, the four women alleged they were being harassed by the Church of Scientology, with one woman saying her dog mysteriously died and she was run off the road by a vehicle that had been following her after she came forward with the rape claims.
Their lawsuit against Masterson also named Scientology leader David Miscavige as a plaintiff.
The four women reflected on their experiences in a joint statement after the actor was charged, writing:
Since we were victimized and raped by Danny Masterson – and knowing we are not the only victims – all we have wanted was justice, accountability, and truth.
Instead, we were subjected to continued harassment, embarrassment, and re-victimization by Masterson and the Church of Scientology, which has only worsened since they learned we were cooperating with authorities.
We are thankful that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is finally seeking criminal justice against Masterson after a three-year investigation.
Remini used to be a member of the Church of Scientology, but has since turned against them. She interviewed two of Masterson’s accusers in her hit docuseries, Scientology and the Aftermath, discussing the claims they were making and exploring allegations of sexual assault more widely in the church.
Remini made clear that her fight against the Church of Scientology wouldn’t end with Masterson’s charges, writing:
Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord! This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end! #justice
Following the release of Scientology and the Aftermath, the church accused Remini of having ‘blood on her hands’.
Speaking to the New York Post, a representative claimed the show’s ‘lies, distortions and exhortations to hate and bigotry generated assassination threats against the leader of the Scientology religion, physical attacks on Churches, and the murder of a Scientology religious worker.’
Both the Church of Scientology and Masterson have denied the claims made against them, but if convicted Masterson could face up to 45 years in prison.
A statement shared by Masterson’s attorney said they are ‘confident’ the actor will be exonerated of the charges.
Masterson is currently out on bail after posting a $3,300,000 bond.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am – 2pm Saturdays.
