Leah Remini Warns Danny Masterson Rape Charges Are ‘Just The Beginning’ For Scientology

Since we were victimized and raped by Danny Masterson – and knowing we are not the only victims – all we have wanted was justice, accountability, and truth.

Instead, we were subjected to continued harassment, embarrassment, and re-victimization by Masterson and the Church of Scientology, which has only worsened since they learned we were cooperating with authorities.

We are thankful that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is finally seeking criminal justice against Masterson after a three-year investigation.