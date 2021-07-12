Leaked Conservative MP Group Chat Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Marcus Rashford Message

A Conservative MP has been criticised after her WhatsApp message about Marcus Rashford was leaked online.

England’s 55-year wait for an international men’s final came to a heartbreaking end last night, with the side losing to Italy after Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho missed their penalties. While the three players have seen an outpouring of support from fans, some haven’t been so kind.

Advert 10

Rashford’s Manchester mural has already been defaced, racist abuse has flooded social media aimed at the three players, and now a Tory MP has come under fire.

Natalie Elphicke, a Conservative MP for Dover and Deal, reportedly wrote in a group chat: ‘They lost – would it be ungenerous to suggest Rashford should have spent more time perfecting his game and less time playing politics.’

It’s similar to a tweet from Darren Grimes, a self-described ‘not-yet-cancelled conservative commentator’, who wrote: ‘Honestly though @MarcusRashford, penalties not politics from now on, aye?’

Advert 10

Both sentiments have been widely criticised, as they should; Rashford’s work off the pitch has been incredible, forcing two government U-turns in his campaigning against child food poverty and inspiring kids around the UK to read. This does not fall under the MP’s snarky ‘playing politics’, and people have been quick to voice their support for the Manchester United player.

‘Disgusting, Rashford gave it his best and I’m unimaginably proud of him,’ one user wrote. ‘It’s ridiculous logic. No one can have any interests outside of their job ever… unless you’re an MP in which case you’ll receive thousands of pounds for having said interests,’ another tweeted.

Advert 10

‘Maybe they should try perfecting feeding the nation then so Marcus didn’t have to,’ a third tweeted. ‘It’s a bit weird, Natalie. He wanted a better life for children, which is more than can be said for you,’ another wrote.