OnlyFans Model Gets Leaked Porn Site Thothub Shut Down Days After Filing Lawsuit

Thothub clearly saw the writing on the wall and decided it had no choice but to shut down its criminal activity. But we are just getting started. We will hold Thothub’s members and the companies that enabled its piracy accountable for the harm they caused.

We will continue to chase down online pirates, and we will ask courts to enforce existing law so that companies like Cloudflare must enact reasonable and effective repeat infringer policies to prevent sites like Thothub from flourishing. It’s time to end the era of online copyright lawlessness.