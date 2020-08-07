OnlyFans Model Gets Leaked Porn Site Thothub Shut Down Days After Filing Lawsuit
Thothub, an adult website that hosted content hidden behind paywalls without consent, has been shut down following an OnlyFans model’s lawsuit.
Deniece ‘Niece’ Waidhofer filed a complaint against Thothub.tv on Monday, August 3, outlining the site’s flagrant use of her images, which had previously been reserved for subscribers to her OnlyFans page.
Followers of Waidhofer’s OnlyFans page are afforded access to semi-nude photos for the price of $14.99 a month. When Thothub – or indeed, anyone else out there who’s considered screenshotting and posting elsewhere – shares people’s photos, content creators lose money.
Waidhofer wrote on Instagram – where she has more than 1.9 million followers – earlier this week: ‘I’m standing up to the pirates and their enablers on behalf of all the creators whose work they have stolen and bodies they exploited. We won’t take it anymore. Lawyer up, Captain Thotcakes.’
The lawsuit sought to stop Thothub from ‘continuing to distribute digital content stolen from Waidhofer, a popular creator on the emergent social media platforms OnlyFans and Patreon, and to hold accountable Thothub and its co-conspirators for exploiting Waidhofer’s works and body for their own ends’.
It added: ‘This content is only supposed to be available to paid subscribers through the Licensed Sites. Thothub’s primary purpose – its raison d’etre – is to steal this exclusive, behind the paywall content from the Licensed Sites and unlawfully distribute it to millions of its associates.’
Brett S. Rosenthal, from Reese Marketos, the law firm representing Waidhofer, told Vice:
Thothub clearly saw the writing on the wall and decided it had no choice but to shut down its criminal activity. But we are just getting started. We will hold Thothub’s members and the companies that enabled its piracy accountable for the harm they caused.
We will continue to chase down online pirates, and we will ask courts to enforce existing law so that companies like Cloudflare must enact reasonable and effective repeat infringer policies to prevent sites like Thothub from flourishing. It’s time to end the era of online copyright lawlessness.
Prior to the filing, a Thothub spokesperson told the outlet: ‘We remove on average about 200 entries from the main page and the forums per week and we are constantly in contact with multiple lawyers all over the world to have the illicit material removed, for which we have a dedicated team.’
There’s been no further comment from Thothub regarding the website’s status at the time of writing. It’s quite simple: don’t screenshot and share paywall content.
Topics: Life, News, Niece Waidhofer, nudes, OnlyFans, Pornography, Thothub
