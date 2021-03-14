Leaked Recording Of Trump Pressuring Georgia Election Official Was Found In Investigator’s Trash Folder

PA Images

A recording of a phone call between Donald Trump and the chief investigator of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office was uncovered in the investigator’s trash folder after Trump asked her about voter fraud.

The six-minute phone call took place in late December, more than a month after the 2020 presidential election but before Joe Biden had officially been sworn in. At the time, Trump was determined to prove that Biden’s win was not authentic, but the result of fraudulent activity during the election, a claim that has never been proven.

As part of his efforts to declare himself the true winner, Trump urged the chief investigator, Frances Watson, to find evidence of fraud during an audit of mail-in ballots in Georgia, claiming: ‘Something bad happened.’

According to The Wall Street Journal, which reviewed the call, the former president told Watson she had the most important job in the country at the time and urged her investigators to review signatures going back several years. Her audit was focused on Cobb County, but Trump encouraged her to look at Fulton County, the state’s most populous county.

He commented: ‘If you can get to Fulton, you are going to find things that are going to be unbelievable.’

In spite of his claims, Trump offered no evidence that any wrongdoing had actually taken place. At one point he argued that his loss in Georgia ‘never made sense and, you know, they dropped ballots.’

The call between Trump and Watson was originally reported on in January, though at the time state officials claimed they did not believe that a recording existed.

As it turns out, the recording had actually been put in a trash folder on Watson’s device, where it was found by officials while responding to a public records request, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity to describe the internal process.

Watson told WSB-TV that while she was ‘shocked’ by Trump’s call, she did not feel pressured by his outreach.

While speaking to the president, the investigator said: ‘I can assure you that our team and the [Georgia Bureau of Investigation], that we are only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts.’

The Georgia Secretary of State conducted a forensic audit of about 15,000 mail-in ballots in Cobb County to check that the signatures matched with those on file with the county, but the investigation found no evidence of fraud.

