Lebanon’s Entire Government Resigns After Protests Over Beirut Explosion

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 10 Aug 2020 16:20
Lebanon’s entire government has stepped down following the explosion in Beirut, with President Hassan Diab expected to resign within hours.

It comes after thousands of political protesters took to the street demanding change, following the explosion which killed more than 200 people and injured 6,000 more.

The news was confirmed by Lebanon’s health minister Hamad Hassan, who announced the government had resigned during a cabinet meeting earlier today, August 10.

‘The whole government resigned,’ he told crowds of reporters, as per Sky News, before going on to say that the prime minister will be making his way to the presidential palace to ‘hand over the resignation in the name of all the ministers.’

More to follow.

