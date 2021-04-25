LeBron James’ Controversial Tweet About Police Officer Leads To Calls For Sponsors To Drop Him

PA Images/LeBron James/Twitter

LeBron James has been called out for a controversial tweet he wrote in response to the recent police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, featured a photograph of Nicholas Reardon, the Columbus police officer who fatally shot Bryant for holding a knife during a physical altercation.

Advert 10

Above the photo were the words, ‘YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY’, alongside an hourglass emoji. LeBron later made the decision to take down the tweet altogether, explaining that it was ‘being used to create more hate’.

LeBron tweeted:

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate – This isn’t about one officer. It’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.

Advert 10

Now various conservative figures and commentators are publicly urging sponsors to drop LeBron altogether, while asking movie goers to join them in boycotting his upcoming movie, Space Jam 2.

Author Candace Owens wrote:

Advert 10

If America was a country that believed in justice, Lebron James would be stripped of all of his sponsorships.

Filmmaker Jack Posobiec tweeted:

Boycott Space Jam. Lebron threatens police.

Advert 10

Advert 10

As reported by Outkick, a bar in Ohio has even gone as far as to stop televising any of LeBron’s games in protest.

Taking to Facebook, Jay Linneman, the owner of Linnie’s Pub, wrote:

If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub. We will not air them until LeBron James has been expelled from the NBA.

LeBron didn’t seem too put out by this ban, sarcastically tweeting:

Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp

Space Jam 2 will open in UK cinemas from July 16 2021.