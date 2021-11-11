LeBron James Trolls Kyle Rittenhouse Crying In Front Of Judge During Homicide Trial

@USATODAY/Twitter/Alamy

LeBron James has ripped into Kyle Rittenhouse after he took the stand and wept during his homicide trial.

The 18-year-old has been charged with intentional, reckless and attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, curfew violation and possession of a firearm as a minor following the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, on August 25 last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was also injured.

Yesterday, November 10, Rittenhouse became overwhelmed after taking the stand, breaking down in tears as he tried to recount the night of the shootings. James is having none of it.

The teen has argued he acted in self-defence, with his lawyer saying he was just a ‘scared kid who protected himself from a mob’. He denied intentionally killing them, but admitted using deadly force, saying, ‘I didn’t know if it was going to kill them, but I used deadly force to stop the threat that was attacking me.’

‘I didn’t intend to kill. I intended to stop the person who was trying to kill me and trying to steal my gun,’ he added.

He began crying uncontrollably as he described being allegedly ‘cornered’ in a car park before he shot a man. Rittenhouse was so emotional that the judge was forced to call a recess.

James shared a video of Rittenhouse weeping, writing, ‘What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.’

His tweet has received more than 189,000 likes, but echoing the wider reception to the case on social media, it’s sparked division in the replies. Some people, generally far-right supporters and gun lobbyists, believe Rittenhouse didn’t do anything wrong, while others wish to see him convicted.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers have since requested a mistrial after circuit judge Bruce Schroeder expressed anger with prosecutor Thomas Binger over an ‘improper line of questioning’. During cross-examination, Binger repeatedly questioned him on whether he believed use of deadly force was justified, while noting nobody ever shot at him.