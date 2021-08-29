unilad
Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Reggae Legend, Dies Aged 85

by : Julia Banim on : 29 Aug 2021 17:20
Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Reggae Legend, Dies Aged 85

Reggae legend Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry has died at the age of 85.

The sad news was confirmed by the Jamaica Observer, with Perry having passed away at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, northern Jamaica. A cause of death has not been given.

Jamaica’s prime minister Andrew Holness has offered his ‘deep condolences’ to Perry’s family, friends and fans, stating that he will ‘always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music fraternity’.

Tributes have poured in for reggae music pioneer Perry, who worked alongside the likes of Bob Marley and the Beastie Boys during his extraordinary career.

Broadcaster Paul McLoone tweeted:

Yet another legend takes his leave. R.I.P. Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry.

Composer and producer R.A. Irisarri described him as having been the ‘greatest producer EVER’, writing:

‘The bass is the brain, and the drum is the heart’ RIP Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry. The absolute greatest. Thank you for all the inspiration. Godspeed.

Musician Boreta wrote:

RIP. Thank you for the vibes. Changed my life many times over.

Speaking with The Guardian in 2016, for a piece celebrating his 80th birthday, Perry reflected on the power of music, stating: ‘Music is magic. If you have good music you have good magic. If you have good magic you will be followed by good people. Then they can be blessed by the one God.’

Perry was born in 1936, and throughout his prolific career released many albums both under his own name and working with others. In 2003, he won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for Jamaican E T.

Julia Banim

