Leeds Festival Drug Dealer Caught After Accidentally Texting Price List To Police

He decided to go sell drugs at Leeds Festival while completely high. He thought it would be a good idea, not having a clue what he was getting himself into. To say this was a Heath Robinson operation would be something of an understatement.

He rocks up at the festival, takes a lot of these drugs himself, obviously turning attention to himself, and then sends his price list to the police. This is a man who lost his job and thought he could make a quick buck.