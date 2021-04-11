Legalise Marijuana Movement Is Building Momentum In US As More States Change Laws

PA

The movement towards legal marijuana in the US is gaining momentum, as there are now more states in the country where the drug is legal in some form than where it isn’t.

Last week, Virginia made history by becoming the 16th state to legalise the recreational use of weed. It comes a month after Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a similar bill legalising the drug in New York.

From July onwards, people in Virginia will be able to legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana. Additionally, the medical use of the drug is legal in 36 states.

As more states move towards making the drug legal, politicians are now considering whether marijuana could be legalised at a federal level.

Last week, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer told Politico that he is considering introducing a bill for a Senate vote on the legalisation of the drug.

‘The legalization of states worked out remarkably well. They were a great success. The parade of horribles never came about, and people got more freedom,’ he said.

As noted by ABC News, in 2017, Cuomo described weed as a ‘gateway drug’ and said he was ‘unconvinced on recreational marijuana’.

Signing the bill to legalise its use on March 31, he said the change in the law ‘will address and balance the social equity, safety and economic impacts of legal adult-use cannabis’.

Calls for country-wide legalisation of the drug have grown in recent years, with many political figures changing their stance.

But, Michael Hancock, the mayor of Denver, thinks it will be difficult to win over political figures, like President Joe Biden, who has opposed legalising the drug.

‘I was not a supporter of legalising marijuana in 2004, 2005, or 2006, and I’ll tell you I’ve been converted,’ he told Yahoo Finance.

‘President Biden is a friend, and I would take him back to where I was and use my experience quite frankly and just tell him I was there, coming from a family who has had drug abuse in my family, but let me tell you times are different today,’ he said.

