Legendary WWE Ring Announcer Howard Finkel Dies Aged 69
The legendary WWE ring announcer Howard Finkel has died at the age of 69.
Affectionately nicknamed ‘The Fink’ by fans and colleagues, Finkel began his career as a ring announcer for WWE (known then as WWWF) back in 1977, before becoming a full-time announcer in 1979.
Finkel continued his full time role into the 2000s before entering into a part-time announcing work where he would mostly work for WWE behind-the-scenes. In April 2009, after decades in the business, Finkel was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame .
According to a statement from the WWE:
When considering the greatest ring announcers in the history of sports and sports-entertainment, you’d be hard-pressed to name one better than Howard Finkel.
A native of Newark, NJ, ‘The Fink’ — a label that had been attached affectionately to Howard over the years — made his ring announcing debut at Madison Square Garden in 1977 for WWE’s predecessor, WWF.
In addition to his legendary tenure as a ring announcer, The Fink was an indispensable resource inside the WWE offices for his vast knowledge of sports-entertainment history.
Well respected by current Superstars, WWE Legends and Hall of Famers, Finkel’s encyclopedic memory and kindness made him beloved among his colleagues. The Fink was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 4, 2009.
WWE extends its condolences to Finkel’s family, friends and fans.
Tributes have poured in for Finkel from those fortunate enough to have known and worked alongside him.
Fellow Hall of Fame member, Jim Ross, tweeted:
So sad to hear of the passing of my friend, the greatest ring announcer in the biz, Howard Finkel, at the age of 69.
The Hall of Famer is now ring announcing in Heaven. #RIPFink
No one was more loyal or loved pro wrestling more than The Fink. Folded hands.
Chief Brand Officer at WWE, Stephanie McMahon, wrote:
In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything.
Our thoughts are with the family of Howard Finkel at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: News, Howard Finkel, Ring Announcer, The Fink, WWE