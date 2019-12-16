Legends Of The Hidden Temple Is Coming Back And This Time It’s For Adults

Nickelodeon

Remember the hit 90’s show on Nickelodeon? Well it’s coming back to our screens next year, but for adults instead.

The show is thought to have inspired the extremely addictive mobile phone game ‘Temple Run’ and is returning to television April next year on mobile video platform, Quibi.

‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ is making a comeback and I have never wanted to participate in a show more. pic.twitter.com/tzURIV9o2P — TIARA (@sunnytiaraa) December 16, 2019

The well loved TV show first aired in September 1993, finishing in 1999: they made 120 episodes over all.

Quibi have said:

This new, supersized, reimagined version will preserve many of the favourite original elements of the show – the Moat Crossing, Olmec and the Temple Run – but will see them “grown up” for an audience that’s grown up along with them. The entire set will be taken out of the studio, into a jungle and scaled up with tougher challenges and bigger prizes on the line.

There was even a movie of the show released in 2016 where siblings Sadie, Noah, and Dudley as they try to escape the hidden temple and prove to everyone that the legend is real – the movie even featured original presenter Kirk Fogg in it as well.

The trailer for the film had over a million views.

In the wake of the exciting news the game show is returning for adults, one person on twitter said:

I just found out Legends of the Hidden Temple is coming back—for adult contestants! Please hold while I dedicate my entire life to being cast.

Another twitter user said:

Legends of the hidden temple for adults in a real jungle setting…..I have found my calling in life -I must start training for this.

Quibi itself doesn’t actually launch until April 6th, 2020 meaning the new series will be one of the first things the new platform will be streaming.

Apparently, it will be ‘the first entertainment platform built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing, allowing today’s leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way’.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]