LEGO Has Started Making Its Bricks From Recycled Plastic

LEGO

LEGO has its eyes on a more sustainable future, after announcing plans to shift to making its bricks out of recycled plastic.

The iconic company recently confirmed it had successfully completed its first prototype of the new recycled brick design, in what they described as ‘latest step in [the] journey to make LEGO products from sustainable materials’.

Advert 10

Check out more information below:

Loading…

LEGO said it had tested more than 250 variations of bricks made from recycled plastic, but that this prototype was the first to meet the company’s ‘strict quality and safety requirements’.

The prototype is reportedly made from PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) plastic made from recycled bottles, and was designed by a team of more than 150 people who have been working on creating sustainable LEGO bricks since 2018.

Advert 10

PA Images

LEGO Vice President of Environmental Responsibility Tim Brooks said in a press release:

We are super excited about this breakthrough. The biggest challenge on our sustainability journey is rethinking and innovating new materials that are as durable, strong and high quality as our existing bricks – and fit with LEGO elements made over the past 60 years. With this prototype we’re able to showcase the progress we’re making.

In recent years, LEGO has committed to making its products more environmentally friendly, announcing in 2020 that it would be removing single-use plastics from its boxes and pledging $400m by 2022 to improve its sustainability. Ultimately though, sustainable bricks are the holy grail for the company when it comes to proving its green credentials.

Advert 10

LEGO

In its statement, LEGO said that it would still be ‘some time’ before the sustainable bricks would appear in stores, but added that it was optimistic of moving to a ‘pilot production’ phase potentially as soon as next year.

‘We want our products to have a positive impact on the planet, not just with the play they inspire, but also with the materials we use,’ said Brooks.