Lego To Launch First LGBTQ+ Set ‘Everyone Is Awesome’

Growing up as an LGBTQ+ kid – being told what I should play with, how I should walk, how I should talk, what I should wear – the message I always got was that somehow I was ‘wrong’.

Trying to be someone I wasn’t was exhausting. I wish, as a kid, I had looked at the world and thought, ‘This is going to be OK, there’s a place for me.’ I wish I’d seen an inclusive statement that said ‘everyone is awesome’.