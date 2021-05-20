Lego To Launch First LGBTQ+ Set ‘Everyone Is Awesome’
Lego is set to launch its inaugural LGBTQ+ set, titled ‘Everyone Is Awesome’, to celebrate Pride Month.
With Pride Month just around the corner, Lego has decided to celebrate with a special set. The new kit will employ an array of monochrome minifigures that make up the colours of the rainbow.
With a knowing nod to the Lego movie, the ‘Everyone Is Awesome’ set will arrive in stores soon. The creators have discussed the inspiration for this new set, and it’s safe to say that plenty of people love it.
The designer of the set, Matthew Ashton, initially created it for his own desk. Ashton explained that he was inspired to create the set after the company moved offices, and he ‘wanted to make the space feel like home with something that reflected me and the LGBTQIA+ community I’m so proud to be a part of’. It seems this was a success, complete with ‘a clear nod to all the fabulous drag queens out there’.
Word soon got out about this rainbow set, and eventually there was enough of a demand for it to launch as a commercial product. The company decided that the set would send an important message that could help people.
Discussing his own experience, Ashton noted:
Growing up as an LGBTQ+ kid – being told what I should play with, how I should walk, how I should talk, what I should wear – the message I always got was that somehow I was ‘wrong’.
Trying to be someone I wasn’t was exhausting. I wish, as a kid, I had looked at the world and thought, ‘This is going to be OK, there’s a place for me.’ I wish I’d seen an inclusive statement that said ‘everyone is awesome’.
The set has also had a positive impact on other Lego employees.
As per The Guardian, Jane Burkitt, a fellow LGBTQ+ employee at Lego, said:
I’ve been at Lego for six years and I’ve never hesitated to be myself here, which isn’t the case everywhere.
When I joined Lego, I hoped it would be an inclusive place – but I didn’t know. People like me wonder, ‘Will I be welcome here?’ And the answer is yes – but this set means that, now, everyone knows it.
Outside of the company, the new set is also getting support from fans. Flynn DeMarco, a member of the LGBTQ+ AFOL (Adult Fan of LEGO) community, said, ‘People look to a company such as Lego – a company they love and enjoy – and think, ‘Hey if it’s OK for Lego, maybe it’s OK for me, too.’
Many will hope that this is the first in a series of inclusive sets, and it is clear that this particular set means a lot to people.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read