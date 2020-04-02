Leonardo Dicaprio Helps Commit $12 Million To Launch America’s Food Fund
Leonardo DiCaprio has co-founded America’s Food Fund, a charity dedicated to helping vulnerable communities impacted by coronavirus.
The 45-year-old has teamed up with Oprah Winfrey, Apple and Laurene Powell Jobs via a GoFundMe page to help bring the nonprofit to life, set to work with pre-existing food relief charities World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.
DiCaprio, Powell Jobs and Apple made the largest pledges with $5 million each, followed by $1 million donations from Winfrey and the Ford Foundation.
America’s Food Fund will focus on assisting those worst-affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as low-income families, the elderly, people facing disruptions to their jobs and children who rely on school lunch programs to eat properly.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star said in a statement:
In the face of this crisis, organisations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need. I thank them for their tireless work on the frontlines, they deserve all of our support.
Powell Jobs added, as per Rolling Stone: ‘With millions losing their jobs and programs like school lunches in jeopardy, making sure people aren’t going hungry is of the utmost urgency.’
World Central Kitchen (WCK) was founded back in 2010 in a bid to provide food for those suffering at the hands of man-made disaster all around the globe. In its outbreak relief efforts, the charity has delivered fresh food to those quarantined on cruise ships and opened up mobile restaurants to cater to those in need.
Chef José Andrés, founder of WCK, said:
In times of need, a plate of food is both vital nourishment and a message of hope from the community, that we care and we’re here to make sure that tomorrow, things will be better. Now more than ever – for our front-line heroes, our most vulnerable neighbors, and our out-of-work restaurant workers – WCK is prepared to make sure that food is part of the solution.
Feeding America is the US’s largest food relief organisation, helping to provide sustenance to more than 40 million citizens every single year. Across the US, there have been more than 217,000 confirmed cases of the virus – globally, we’re at just more than 965,000.
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, added:
On behalf of Feeding America, I would like to thank Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Tim Cook for their generosity and support, which will help our network of food banks provide food and other resources to communities impacted by this crisis.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 37 million people in this country did not have consistent access to nutritious meals – including 11 million children and 5.5 million seniors. These numbers are quickly rising, and it is critical that we rally together as a nation to support our neighbors during this time of great need.
America’s Food Fund is now less than $3 million shy of its $15 million target. If you’d like to donate towards launching the charity, visit the GoFundMe page here.
