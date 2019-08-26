Leonardo DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance Donates $5 Million To Amazon Fire Effort

PA Images

An organisation backed by Leonardo DiCaprio has just donated $5 million to the battle against the Amazon rainforest fires.

Earth Alliance has committed the money, which will go to five local organisations directly related to combatting the blaze.

The organisations who will receive the money are Instituto Associacao Floresta Protegida (Kayapo), Coordination of the Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB), Instituto Kabu (Kayapo), Instituto Raoni (Kayapo) and Instituto Socioambiental (ISA).

The rainforest, covering northwestern Brazil and extending into Colombia, Peru and other South American countries, has had a record number of blazes this year – Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE) has detected more than 74,000 fires in 2019, 84 per cent higher than in 2018.

Providing 20 per cent of the world’s oxygen the Amazon rainforest is considered ‘the lungs of the planet’. However, if it continues to be destroyed, not only would it stop producing this oxygen and supporting wildlife but it could create a series of ‘feedback loops’, known as a dieback, which would worsen climate change, Business Insider reports.

Earth Alliance was launched in July with DiCaprio and philanthropists Brian Sheth and Laurene Powell Jobs in response to growing concerns over climate change and the loss of biodiversity threatening life on Earth.

As well as donating sums of his own money, the actor is also informing his followers on what they can do to help.

Writing on Instagram last week, DiCaprio said:

The lungs of the Earth are in flames. The Brazilian Amazon – home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species – has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year – a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January.⁣⁣ The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. ⁣⁣The Amazon needs more than our prayers.

He continued to explain action individuals can take to help in the fight:

So what can YOU do? As an emergency response, donate to front line Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ⁣ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defence against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ⁣ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains.⁣ Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action – including strong governance and forward-thinking policy.⁣

So far, more than 70,000 fires have been recorded in the Amazon this year alone. While there’s debate over who is to blame for the devastating fires, one thing is clear: we need to save the lungs of the Earth before it’s too late.

