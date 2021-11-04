Lesbian Porn Star Under Fire After Calling For The Execution Of Trans Women

Warning: This article contains hate speech and content readers may find disturbing.

Lesbian porn star Lily Cade has left people horrified after repeatedly calling for the execution of transgender women on her blog.

Cade has been in the spotlight since she was featured in a BBC article last week in which she discussed declining to shoot a porn scene with a transgender woman.

Titled We’re being pressured into sex by some trans women, the article has come under fire for failing to offer an opposing viewpoint to those insisting that cisgender lesbians are being pressured into sex with trans women.

The BBC argued the article had gone through a ‘rigorous editorial process’, though it has not commented on the remarks made by Cade in the wake of the article, which include extreme calls to violence against trans women.

The adult film star explicitly called for the execution of transgender women in more than one blog post, writing at one point, ‘If you left it up to me, I’d execute every last one of them personally,’ Pink News reports.

Cade called for trans women to by ‘lynched’, writing:

Cancel the ever-living f**k out of this. Cancel this so hard that no man dare walk the path of the trans woman in public ever again! Enough is enough. Lynch Kaitlyn! Lynch the ‘Sisters’ Wachowski! Lynch Laurel Hubbard! Lynch Fallon Fox! They can’t take down Lily Cade. She’s already dead. I’m the bullet, bitch. I’m a f*cking soldier. You ready? I’m ready.

In another post, Cade said transgender people should be ‘killed… as is the duty of the man to protect the women and the children from pedophile pervert monsters [sic]’. She also likened laws allowing same-sex marriage to ‘the fall of Rome’.

Cade’s comments have been met with shock by social media users, with one person who identified themselves as a Black trans woman saying ‘Cade calling for the lynching of trans women is twice as disturbing’ for them.

She continued, ‘Fallon Fox is among the list of trans women Cade said should be lynched. Fallon Fox is a Black trans woman. lynching is distinctively anti-Black violence, so i see no separation.’

Another Twitter user wrote, ‘I read a lot of grim stuff and I don’t think I’ve ever read anything that calls for murder and genocide as explicitly and fervently as Lily Cade did today other than shooters’ manifestos.’

At the time of writing, November 4, the BBC’s article featuring Cade is still live.