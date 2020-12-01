Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Lewis Hamilton PA

Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus, and is now isolating in accordance with local health guidelines in Bahrain.

The 35-year-old Formula 1 star is said to be experiencing mild symptoms, and will now miss the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain this coming weekend.

Hamilton’s team, Mercedes, has stated that he awoke with mild symptoms on Monday at the same time that he learned a contact prior to his arrival in Bahrain had tested positive for the virus. He then received a positive result following a subsequent test and retest.

Hamilton was reportedly tested three times just last week, receiving a negative result each time. The last of these was taken Sunday afternoon, as part of the standard race weekend testing programme.

As per the statement from Mercedes:

Lewis is now isolating in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines. Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him our very best wises for a swift recovery.

Plans for a replacement driver for the upcoming race will reportedly be announced by Mercedes in due course.

As reported by BBC News, Hamilton is the third F1 driver to receive a positive coronavirus test this season after Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

UNILAD wishes Lewis Hamilton a full and speedy recovery.