Lil Nas X Responds To Criticism Over Onstage Kiss

PA Images

Lil Nas X has responded to critics of his onstage kiss that took place during his steamy performance at the BET Awards.

Taking place on Sunday, June 27, the BET Awards was filled with big moments, but arguably none was more impactful than Lil Nas X and his tribute to Michael Jackson.

The 22-year-old artist has never been afraid of the spotlight, and during his performance of his hit song Montero (Call Me by Your Name) he made a major statement. While he was dawned in full Egyptian attire, the stage was filled with dancers and lit by fire to add to the high energy number. Then, at the end of the performance was a kiss between the artist and a dancer.

Many have praised Lil Nas X for his performance. Rapper Diddy wrote on Twitter, ‘Lil Nas X did that!! Be fearless!!’ Another person noted, ‘Lil Nas X done kissed that man at the BET Awards AND on a Sunday… good for him. I know the homophobes are SCRAMBLING.’

While the majority of people applauded the kiss, there were those who did not support Lil Nas X and the LGBTQ+ community having such a big moment. To those critics, Lil Nas X said nobody should be surprised by what he chose to do during the performance. He said on Twitter, ‘we are 4 months in and people are still acting surprised that i am being gay and sexual in performances of a song about gay and sexual shit’.

Lil Nas X shared that his performance was inspired by John Singleton’s nine-minute ‘short film’ for Michael Jackson’s Remember The Time, released in 1992, echoing the Egyptian iconography from Jackson’s video.

