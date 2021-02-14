unilad
Advert

Lindsey Graham Predicts Republicans Will Impeach Kamala Harris Over Black Lives Matter

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 14 Feb 2021 18:54
PA Images

Senator Lindsey Graham argued that he thinks that Republicans could go after Kamala Harris for her involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Graham’s comments come after Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial: the former president was acquitted yesterday, February 13, for incitement of insurrection following the Capitol riot which took place on January 6.

Advert

In light of Trump’s second trial, Graham has argued that it’s set a ‘bad precedent’ for the House Republicans and believes that if they retake the majority, they will look to impeach Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kamala HarrisPA Images

As per Mail Online, the senator said, ‘If you use this model [that the House did to impeach Trump], I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House, because she actually bailed out rioters and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open.’

In June, Harris encouraged people to donate towards the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which was posting bail for people arrested during George Floyd protests, reported Fox News

Advert

Graham went on to tell Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday that he didn’t agree with how quickly the House impeached Trump following the Capitol riot.

PA Images

‘He is the first president to ever be impeached without a lawyer, without a witness, without an ability to confront those against him and the trial record was a complete joke, hearsay upon hearsay and we’ve opened Pandora’s box to future presidents,’ Graham said.

He added that he believes the Democrats did it because they ‘hate [Trump’s] guts’.

Advert

Graham also plugged the 74-year-old’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to become a senate. He dubbed it ‘almost certain’ that she would be voted to be the next North Carolina senate after Richard Burr voted to impeach Trump and is now retiring.

PA Images

As per The Guardian, the South Carolina senate said:

The biggest winner I think of this whole impeachment trial is Lara Trump. My dear friend Richard Burr, who I like and I’ve been friends to a long time, just made Lara Trump almost a certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him if she runs.

Advert

He added, ‘Now certainly I would be behind her because she represents the future of the Republican party.’

Lara is yet to comment on the matter, but recently retweeted her husband, Eric Trump – second son to Donald Trump – who simply wrote ‘2-0’ yesterday in the wake of his father being acquitted.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

James Charles Faces Backlash For Pregnancy Photo Shoot With Prosthetic Bump
Celebrity

James Charles Faces Backlash For Pregnancy Photo Shoot With Prosthetic Bump

Mum Of 11 Wants 100 More Kids To Have ‘World’s Largest Family’
Life

Mum Of 11 Wants 100 More Kids To Have ‘World’s Largest Family’

Cops Caught Playing The Beatles To Trigger Copyright Filter And Stop Being Filmed
Life

Cops Caught Playing The Beatles To Trigger Copyright Filter And Stop Being Filmed

Gina Carano Breaks Silence After Being Fired From The Mandalorian Over Nazi Comments
Celebrity

Gina Carano Breaks Silence After Being Fired From The Mandalorian Over Nazi Comments

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Impeachment, Kamala Harris, Politics, US News

Credits

Mail Online and 2 others

  1. Mail Online

    Lindsey Graham predicts GOP will IMPEACH Kamala Harris for 'bailing out BLM rioters' if they take back the House - as he slams Mitch McConnell for anti-Trump speech - and calls ex-Presiden the 'most potent force' in Republican Party

  2. The Guardian

    Lindsey Graham: Burr impeachment vote boosts Lara Trump Senate hopes

  3. Fox News

    Graham: McConnell 'put a load on Republicans' back' with anti-Trump speech

 