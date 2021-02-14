Lindsey Graham Predicts Republicans Will Impeach Kamala Harris Over Black Lives Matter

PA Images

Senator Lindsey Graham argued that he thinks that Republicans could go after Kamala Harris for her involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Graham’s comments come after Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial: the former president was acquitted yesterday, February 13, for incitement of insurrection following the Capitol riot which took place on January 6.

In light of Trump’s second trial, Graham has argued that it’s set a ‘bad precedent’ for the House Republicans and believes that if they retake the majority, they will look to impeach Vice President Kamala Harris.

PA Images

As per Mail Online, the senator said, ‘If you use this model [that the House did to impeach Trump], I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House, because she actually bailed out rioters and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open.’

In June, Harris encouraged people to donate towards the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which was posting bail for people arrested during George Floyd protests, reported Fox News.

Graham went on to tell Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday that he didn’t agree with how quickly the House impeached Trump following the Capitol riot.

PA Images

‘He is the first president to ever be impeached without a lawyer, without a witness, without an ability to confront those against him and the trial record was a complete joke, hearsay upon hearsay and we’ve opened Pandora’s box to future presidents,’ Graham said.

He added that he believes the Democrats did it because they ‘hate [Trump’s] guts’.

Graham also plugged the 74-year-old’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to become a senate. He dubbed it ‘almost certain’ that she would be voted to be the next North Carolina senate after Richard Burr voted to impeach Trump and is now retiring.

PA Images

As per The Guardian, the South Carolina senate said:

The biggest winner I think of this whole impeachment trial is Lara Trump. My dear friend Richard Burr, who I like and I’ve been friends to a long time, just made Lara Trump almost a certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him if she runs.

He added, ‘Now certainly I would be behind her because she represents the future of the Republican party.’

Lara is yet to comment on the matter, but recently retweeted her husband, Eric Trump – second son to Donald Trump – who simply wrote ‘2-0’ yesterday in the wake of his father being acquitted.