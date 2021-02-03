unilad
Line Of Duty Star Adrian Dunbar Says Series Six Is Coming This Spring

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Feb 2021 09:02
Line Of Duty Star Adrian Dunbar Says Series Six Is Coming This SpringBBC

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has revealed the highly-anticipated sixth season will arrive this spring.

It’s been almost two years since season five of the police drama arrived on our TV screens, giving everyone chance to get up to date while still leaving plenty of time for rewatch bingeing sessions on Netflix.

It’s no secret that we’re in dire need of some new content after being encouraged to stay put on our sofas all year, and thankfully Line of Duty will soon be here to deliver.

See a clip from the show below:

In an interview with The One Show on Tuesday, February 2, Dunbar explained that production on the show was hit by delays amid the coronavirus outbreak, but that things were finally able to get back on track.

The actor, who plays AC-12’s Superintendent Ted Hastings in the series, explained:

Like everybody else, we locked down in March when we had a bit of episode one and two done and then we came back, but this time we shot it all out of sequence.

It was difficult… but they’ve got another episode out of it so instead of six episodes, we are going to have seven episodes, which is kind of extraordinary.

Line Of Duty Season Six Coming To BBC In March 2021Line Of Duty Season Six Coming To BBC In March 2021BBC

Though Dunbar couldn’t confirm an exact release date, he stated that the show should be back on BBC One ‘sometime in the next two or three months’. He teased that the storylines are ‘complicated’, adding, ‘We usually shoot in two blocks [of three episodes], so you can keep all that complicated stuff in your head.’

Hopefully the new series will be worth the wait!

