Lionel Blair Has Died At Age 92

Alamy

Popular entertainer Lionel Blair has died at the age of 92.

According to Mirror, Blair’s agent confirmed that the beloved actor, dancer and television presenter has passed away.

Advert 10

His agent said: ‘He got to a very ripe old age, he was loved by his family, and I think he died in their company, which is lovely.’

Born in Canada as Henry Lionel Ogus, he moved to Britain when he was two and grew up at Stamford Hill. His earliest performances came when he was a child, as he attended the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in 1944.

He would go on to work in the West End until 1947, but then he decided to give up acting and settled on his stage name Lionel Blair. Then in the 1960s he garnered increased attention as a dancer, taking part in various variety shows.

Advert 10

Since the 1970s, Blair was a fixture on British TV as an actor, presenter, dancer and choreographer.

In more recent years he was featured on hit shows like Celebrity Big Brother and The Real Marigold Hotel.