Lionel Messi Will Not Return To FC Barcelona, Reports Say

Reports have come in declaring that Lionel Messi will not be returning to FC Barcelona.

Lionel Messi will apparently not resign with FC Barcelona following failure to renegotiate his contract due to ‘financial and structural obstacles’.

According to reports, FC Barcelona has come forward to announce that 34-year-old Messi ‘shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona’. The club added that ‘both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled’.

FC Barcelona released a statement saying it ‘wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.’

Last month, it seemed as though Messi and FC Barcelona were close to making a deal, having made a verbal agreement to a five-year contract extension. That all seems to have faded away as a result of this latest report. Messi has been a free agent since July 1.

Messi has played for FC Barcelona for his entire senior career. Since 2004 he has played in 520 matches and scored 474 goals for the club, making him one of the most successful forwards all time. In 2019 Messi won the Ballon d’Or, marking the first time a player has won the award for a sixth time, In 2020 he became just the second footballer to surpass $1 billion in career earnings.

